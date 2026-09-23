Bukayo Saka says England still have 'scar' from FIFA World Cup semi-final loss

England's Bukayo Saka celebrates completing his hat-trick during the FIFA World Cup third-place playoff against France at the Miami Stadium in Florida on July 18, 2026. — Reuters

Bukayo Saka believes the England squad still have a "scar in us" following their agonising FIFA World Cup semi-final defeat.

England begin their Nations League campaign against world champions Spain at Wembley on September 26, just nine weeks after they conceded two late goals in a painful last-four loss to Lionel Messi's Argentina in Atlanta.

Saka scored a hat-trick as England beat France 6-4 to finish third at the World Cup.

But the 25-year-old Arsenal winger made it clear that the pain of failing to win England's first major men's international football title since a 1966 World Cup triumph on home soil ran deep.

"Obviously, there's still a scar in us," Saka told the BBC on Wednesday. "When you believed, and everyone was so united and so confident we could do it, not just us, but the whole country.

"We're trying to draw a line under it now and focus on the new international season and what we have coming up now.

"You try to move on as soon as possible, but you know, a scar is a scar (and) decides to heal when it heals itself.

"But like I said, we've come here to a new international season, and we've got four massive, difficult group games to try to qualify us in the Nations League, which we're fully focused on."

Saka, managing an Achilles injury throughout the World Cup in North America, remained on the bench during the semi-final defeat Argentina as England manager Tuchel opted for defensive substitutes in what proved to be an unsuccessful bid to hold on to a 1-0 lead.

Tuchel faced fierce criticism for his tactics as England sat on their advantage against Argentina before his side's late collapse in Atlanta.

"We have had critical reviews that will stay, of course, behind closed doors," said Tuchel when unveiling his Nations League squad last week as he looks to guide England to Euro 2028 glory.

"I am the biggest critic of myself, and reflection is sometimes necessary to get better, and experience is a crucial part of coaching," the 53-year-old German added.

Euro 2028 will be co-hosted by England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland.