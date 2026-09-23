Cristiano Ronaldo targets 1,000-goal 'icing on the cake' as Portugal start new era

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Portugal and Hungary at Estádio José Alvalade on October 14, 2025, in Lisbon, Portugal. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo is targeting two major milestones, helping Portugal win the UEFA Nations League and reaching 1,000 career goals.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain, while speaking at the Portugal Football Summit main stage on Wednesday, said he still has it in him to give it to his country as Jorge Jesus prepares for his first game as national team coach.

The 71-year-old Jesus replaced Roberto Martinez after the Spaniard stepped down following Portugal’s last-16 exit to eventual champions Spain in FIFA World Cup 2026.

Ronaldo is currently on 979 career goals — 833 for clubs and 146 for Portugal. He needs 21 to reach the 1,000-goal landmark he has openly targeted.

Asked whether winning the Nations League or reaching four figures mattered more, he grinned and chose both.

"One goal is to achieve both – reaching 1,000 goals and the national team trying to win this Nations League," Ronaldo said at the Portugal Football Summit at the Portuguese FA headquarters outside Lisbon.

"It's a new era with manager Jorge Jesus, whom we all know well; I just hope things go well for him."

Cristiano Ronaldo added that completing the 1,000 goals milestone in Portugal colours would be "the icing on the cake".

"Scoring my 1,000th goal for the national team would be the culmination of something – a beautiful story," he said. "It wouldn't be the end of it, but it would be a beautiful story."

However, Ronaldo insisted that he was not obsessed with reaching the milestone.

"I've already admitted that I want to get there, and I will get there," he said. "An obsession? No ... The rest is about enjoying it, enjoying every day."

Ronaldo admitted he had considered his international future after Portugal’s World Cup exit, but conversations with the country’s FA and coach Jesus persuaded him to carry on.

"They count on me. I still believe that I'm able to help the national team," he said. "The most important point is to be able, inside the pitch, to score goals and help the team to win games.

"If the manager doesn't count on me, I can leave today – no problem at all... When I feel that I'm not doing anything here, that I'm not contributing on the pitch, not scoring goals, creating a bad atmosphere, or that they don't want me here, I'll be the first to pack my bags."

Pressed on retirement, Ronaldo refused to draw a clear line under his career.

Portugal will face Wales, Denmark and Norway twice in four Nations League matches during the extended three-week international window.