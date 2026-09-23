Bangladesh captain Litton Das terms Asian Games 'rare opportunity'

Bangladesh's Litton Das watches the ball after playing a shot during their third T20I against Netherlands at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on September 3, 2025. — AFP

MIRPUR: Bangladesh captain Litton Das on Wednesday revealed that his side was relishing the "rare opportunity" to represent the country at the Asian Games 2026 and is eager to fulfil their bigger dream.

Bangladesh, who are one of the four teams to earn direct qualification to the quarter-finals of the men's cricket competition at the Games, will start their campaign on September 29, with their opponent for the knockout fixture to be determined after the league stage, slated to run from September 24 to 26.

The team is currently preparing for the assignment at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here and will leave for Japan on September 24.

After participating in Bangladesh's second practice match at the aforementioned venue, Das told the media that they were "very well prepared" and their target was very clear, which is to reach the final of the upcoming competition.

The wicketkeeper batter also credited the two practice games, which came more than two months after they last played T20Is in Zimbabwe, for building their bonding as a team.

"I feel we are very well prepared, and the target is definitely clear. Since we are going into a tournament, we want to reach the final and hopefully do something good there," Litton said.

"The preparation has been very good. We have had the opportunity to play two practice games after a long time. As you know, our last T20I series was in Zimbabwe, so these practice games have given us an opportunity to build our bonding as a team," he added.

Das also acknowledged that the players were aware of the expectations, particularly after Bangladesh's struggle to win medals across several other disciplines at the Asian Games, including women's cricket.

The skipper then went on to term the opportunity to represent Bangladesh at the Asian Games as "rare" before revealing that every player was excited and eager to fulfil the bigger dream for the country.

"Of course, everyone will have expectations. In fact, as a player, I will also go there expecting to do something good. One thing I can say is that our players are very eager to play this tournament because it does not come around every year," Das continued.

"You get franchise leagues or national team assignments regularly, but this tournament is a rare opportunity. Every player is excited, and we will all try to fulfil what would be a bigger dream for us."