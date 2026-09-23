Abrar Ahmed 'very proud' of becoming top-ranked bowler in men's T20Is

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 28, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan's mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed on Wednesday expressed pride at becoming the top-ranked bowler in men's T20Is following the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings update.

Abrar, who made his T20I debut for Pakistan in April 2024, topped the bowling rankings in the format with 736 rating points, dethroning Afghanistan's star all-rounder Rashid Khan, who slipped to second, followed by Australia's Adam Zampa in third.

The 28-year-old spinner, as a result, became only the fifth Pakistani to become the No.1 bowler in men's T20Is, joining the likes of Shahid Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Gul and Imad Wasim.

Abrar, a part of the Green Shirts squad for the upcoming men's cricket competition of the Asian Games 2026 and currently participating in a four-day training session here, told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Digital that it was his lifelong dream to become the top-ranked after representing the country at the international level.

The 28-year-old expressed pride in the achievement before reiterating his commitment to continue working hard in a bid to achieve more success and win more matches for Pakistan.

"When you start playing cricket, you have only one dream to represent Pakistan. Once you achieve that, the next dream is to become world number one," Abrar told PCB Digital on the sidelines of the national men's cricket team's training camp here.

"I feel very proud to become the world number one bowler while representing Pakistan. I will continue working hard to achieve more success and win more matches for Pakistan," he added.

"Very proud to become the world no. 1 bowler representing Pakistan" 🇵🇰🥇



Abrar Ahmed reflects on reaching the top of the ICC T20I bowling rankings, the work behind his rise and his next target 💫#PakistanCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/KzNr6NBt4k — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 23, 2026

Abrar also revealed working hard on his consistency, which eventually helped him improve a lot. The right-arm spinner further credited his teammates for boosting his confidence and thus insisted that they played a "big role" in his journey.

"In the past, I had variations in my bowling, but consistency was an area I needed to improve. I worked hard on my consistency and that work has helped me improve a lot," Abrar continued.

"My teammates always back me and give me confidence. They tell me that I can do the job for the team and their support means a lot to me. My teammates have played a big role in my journey and have always helped boost my confidence," he added.

The mystery spinner then went on to express his determination to perform well in the Asian Games and help Pakistan clinch the coveted gold medal.

"The Asian Games are coming up and my aim is to perform well and help my team win matches and return to Pakistan with a gold medal."

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan are one of the four teams to earn direct qualification to the semi-finals, besides arch-rivals India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, on the virtue of rankings.

The Green Shirts will thus start their Asian Games from the knockout stage on September 28, their opponent for which will be determined after the completion of the league stage, slated to run from September 24 to 26.