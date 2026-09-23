Mohammad Wasim rates Fatima Sana ahead of Babar Azam

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam (left), former national cricketer Mohammad Wasim (centre) and women's cricket team captain Fatima Sana. — AFP/PCB

KARACHI: Former chief selector of the Pakistan men's cricket team Mohammad Wasim has claimed that the national women's cricket team captain Fatima Sana is ahead of men's Test side skipper Babar Azam in terms of popularity, which he asserted is earned by consistent performances.

Wasim, who also worked closely with Fatima during his stint as the national women's team head coach until November 2025, said that he feels proud of the star all-rounder, but also feels sorry for her that she always ends up on the losing side despite performing consistently with both ball and bat.

He further recalled his appearance in a TV show during which an anchor asked whether Fatima is the most popular cricketer of the country currently and emphasised he could not deny the statement, adding that popularity is earned by performance.

The former Test cricketer also drew parallels between Fatima and national male cricketers before affirming that the 24-year-old is indeed the country's superstar.

"I feel proud of her, and at the same time, I feel sorry that she's always on the losing side. The other day in a TV show, an anchor claimed that Fatima Sana is the most popular cricketer at the moment from Pakistan, and I could not deny that," said Wasim on his YouTube channel.

"Because popularity is earned by performance. She is batting and bowling as well, and now we are talking about the boys and girls collectively. So, at the moment, if you even look at the international media, they always praise Fatima Sana even though she is often on the losing side.

"So, I think the other cricket stars we have here in the men's team, they are not mentioned in an equally praising manner like her, and obviously their performances are not that good. So, we can say that she indeed is our superstar currently."

M Wasim says among people who understand the game, Fatima Sana is currently bigger superstar than even Babar Azam



“I feel proud of her. If you look at International media, they are all praising her.

Popularity is linked to performance, and she is delivering with both bat & ball” https://t.co/9amUqll3x1 pic.twitter.com/7wrGtKEGTe — Pavilion Post (@CricinsightsX) September 23, 2026

Renowned journalist Nauman Niaz, who was also a part of the interactive session, then asked Mohammad Wasim as to whom Fatima is equivalent in terms of performance amongst male cricketers, specifically mentioning Test captain and star batter Babar Azam, to which the latter responded swiftly that the women's team's skipper is well ahead.

"She is ahead of everyone currently. In the cricket-literate community, she is rated highly. She went to The Hundred and will soon be visible everywhere."