Manchester United record seventh straight annual loss

General view of a Manchester United-branded corner flag inside the stadium before the match at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 13, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United MANU.N reported their seventh straight annual loss on Wednesday as costs related to player acquisitions and the sacking of former head coach Ruben Amorim this year pushed them deeper into the red.

The wider loss comes despite drastic actions taken by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the club's minority shareholder and head of its football operations, to revive profitability, including by cutting jobs and raising ticket prices.

United reported a net loss of £43 million ($57.1 million) for the year ended June 30, 2026, wider than £33 million a year ago, incurring an exceptional cost of £8.2 million related to Amorim's departure and restructuring.

Manchester United's New York-listed shares, which have gained almost 24% this year, were down 3% in U.S. premarket trading.

The 20-times English champions have racked up losses of nearly £190 million since fiscal 2024.

The English Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules, designed to limit excessive spending by wealthy owners, cap club losses at £105 million over three years, while allowing deductions for infrastructure, academy, charity, and women's soccer investments.

"We will continue to take a disciplined approach to ensure our finances remain sustainable," CEO Omar Berrada said in a statement.

A late surge last season under the management of Michael Carrick helped the club finish third in the Premier League and secure a spot in this season's European Champions League.

That allowed United to forecast on Wednesday record revenue of between £740 million and £760 million for fiscal 2027, up from £677.6 million reported in fiscal 2026.

United have spent more than a decade trying to replicate the success they enjoyed under Alex Ferguson, who left in 2013 after leading them to 13 Premier League titles.

They sit 12th in the table on five points with just one win from their first five games.