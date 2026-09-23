Branthwaite excited by England return after injury problems

England's Jarrad Branthwaite during the press conference at St George's Park in Burton-upon-Trent on September 23, 2026. — Reuters

Jarrad Branthwaite said finding a place in the England squad for UEFA Nations League fixtures means "everything" after a frustrating spell on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old Everton defender was on the sidelines because of a series of hamstring problems, a setback that ended his season in April and his World Cup hopes.

"When I went off, I was devastated after the amount of times I've came back from it and then for it to happen again," Branthwaite told reporters at St George's Park.

"So to be called up to the England squad means everything for me, and all the hard work that went in the rehab and to get back to this point, it makes it worthwhile. I'm just buzzing to be back in an England shirt."

Branthwaite added that setback after setback forced him and Everton to rethink their approach.

"When something like that happens three or four times, you've got to reassess what's going on," he said.

"We found someone in Germany ... just looking at a holistic approach to the body, essentially. Fingers crossed, it's put me in a good position."

Now after getting rid of injury, Branthwaite is looking at the opportunity as a chance to cement a place in Thomas Tuchel's plans after watching England's World Cup run from afar.

With five players withdrawing from the squad due to injury on Monday, Branthwaite made his position clear amid fresh debate over club-versus-country.

"It's a privilege to be in the England squad and to represent England," he said. "I think all players are fully committed to playing for England."

England will begin their Nations League campaign against world champions Spain at Wembley on September 26th, before travelling to Prague to face the Czech Republic on September 29.

Tuchel's side then take on Croatia in Rijeka on October 3 before hosting the Czechs at Wembley three nights later.