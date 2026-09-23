Mohammad Rizwan congratulates Abrar Ahmed for topping T20I bowling rankings

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan (left) guides teammate Abrar Ahmed during their third ODI against West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on August 12, 2025. — AFP

Experienced Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan on Wednesday heaped praise on compatriot mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed for reaching the summit of the ICC Men's T20I bowling rankings.

Abrar, who made his T20I debut for Pakistan in April 2024, topped the bowling rankings in the format with 736 rating points, dethroning Afghanistan's star all-rounder Rashid Khan, who slipped to second, followed by Australia's Adam Zampa in third.

The 28-year-old spinner, as a result, became only the fifth Pakistani to become the No.1 bowler in men's T20Is, joining the likes of Shahid Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Gul and Imad Wasim, and thus earned massive praise from Rizwan, who was the captain when Abrar made his ODI debut in November 2024.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the wicketkeeper batter revealed that Abrar used to talk about his goal of topping the rankings "long before he was anywhere near it" and also recalled the spinner's hard work, determination and hunger that went into achieving the landmark.

"I still remember the days when Abrar would talk about becoming the No. 1 bowler in the world, long before he was anywhere near it," Rizwan wrote.

"Today, he is officially the No. 1 T20I bowler in the world.

"I have seen the hard work, the hunger and the belief behind this journey. He never stopped wanting more, never stopped working.

"So proud of you, Abrar. You dreamed it, worked for it, and earned it. Alhamdulillah."

I still remember the days when Abrar would talk about becoming the No. 1 bowler in the world, long before he was anywhere near it.



Today, he is officially the No. 1 T20I bowler in the world. 🇵🇰



I have seen the hard work, the hunger and the belief behind this journey. He never… — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) September 23, 2026

Rizwan's congratulatory remarks for Abrar came when the 34-year-old wicketkeeper batter is being investigated by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for alleged online betting and gambling activities.