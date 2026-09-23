Joe Root's brother Billy retires from professional cricket

Glamorgan's Billy Root (left) and his elder brother, Yorkshire's Joe Root pose for a picture ahead of their County Championship match at Headingley in Leeds on May 3, 2024. — Instagram/@glamcricket

Billy Root, the younger brother of England Test captain Joe, has announced that he will call time on his decade-long professional cricketing career at season end.

Root, who made his professional debut in April 2015, went on to play 83 first-class, 60 List A and 50 T20 matches during his career, but unlike his brother Joe, could not represent England at the international level.

Notably, the closest Root came to representing England in international cricket was in July 2017 when he was the home side's 12th player in the Lord's Test against South Africa.

The 34-year-old announced his decision in a social media post after having a quiet County Championship season, during which he made only two appearances and captained Glamorgan's second XI, stating it was "time for the next chapter" in his life.

Root broke into professional cricket with Nottinghamshire before joining Glamorgan in 2019 and played a pivotal role in the latter club's two One-Day Cup titles and its promotion to Division 1 of the County Championship last year.

Reflecting on his professional career, Root termed it "an absolute privilege" to represent two great clubs and collectively win four trophies with them over the years, adding that he feels incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to shape his career in the sport.

"It has been an absolute privilege to represent two great clubs and to share in the success of four trophy wins," Root said.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to make a career out of something I have loved since I was a kid.

"There have been plenty of ups and downs over the last 14 years, but I wouldn't change a thing. I'll always be incredibly grateful for the journey, the people I've shared it with and the opportunity to live out a childhood dream. Thank you to everyone who has played a part."