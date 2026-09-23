Tyson Fury reveals stance on Cardiff hosting Joshua fight

An undated photo of British boxer Tyson Fury (left). Instagram/tysonfury

Tyson Fury said it would be "amazing" if the highly anticipated fight between him and Anthony Joshua took place in Cardiff.

The Welsh capital is dubbed the favourite to host the all-British showdown, with New York and the Middle East now taking the back seat.

The suggested date for the Fury vs Joshua fight is reportedly Friday, December 11, at the Principality Stadium, with Netflix set to broadcast the event.

Negotiations between the two camps and Netflix are still ongoing, with an announcement expected as early as this week.

And Fury has made his feelings clear about where he'd like the fight to be fought out, posting on Instagram: "If this fight happens in Wales this will be amazing. All my mothers (sic) people are from wales, It will be like a homecoming…. @brendan_lyonsden_."

British public has been waiting for the bout between two former heavyweight champions for as long as a decade. Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year to fight at home in the autumn. But Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers were pushing to move the contest to the United States.

It appeared the all-British clash was going to happen as organisers were planning because they were keen to stage the fight in front of a US audience.

But Anthony Joshua stood firm on his contract terms that fought registered to take place in the UK.

And now, according to British media reports, the fight is being finalised to take place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in December.