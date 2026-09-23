Hesson reveals impact of Salman Mirza's absence from Asian Games squad

Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza pictured during the second T20I against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium on October 31, 2025, in Lahore, Pakistan. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has revealed the impact of Salman Mirza’s absence from the Asian Games squad, expressing disappointment after the young pacer was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Mirza’s injury forced Pakistan to make a change to their squad, with Mohammad Wasim Jnr called up as his replacement for the men’s T20 competition in Japan.

Speaking during a media conference, Hesson said Mirza’s absence was a setback, as the seamer could have provided valuable experience to Pakistan’s pace-bowling department.

“I’m disappointed that Salman Mirza got injured, as he would have provided a little bit of experience from a seam-bowling point of view,” Hesson said.

The 51-year-old backed the new-look Pakistan squad to make the most of the opportunity at the Asian Games, with several senior players unavailable for the tournament.

Hesson also highlighted the attacking approach of the new-look squad, saying the tournament would provide an opportunity to assess emerging talent.

“Look, it’s an exciting team. If you look at the top six in the batting order, it’s an attacking style of cricket. It’s certainly a balance between Shaheen’s team and a T20I side,” Hesson said.

“It gives us a chance to look at some of the new talented players who perhaps wouldn’t otherwise get an opportunity. So, I’m excited by the skill we have on show,” he added.

Hesson said the squad had sufficient depth across different departments, particularly in spin bowling, while also highlighting the explosive batting options available to Pakistan.

“Certainly, from a spin-bowling point of view, we have got all bases covered. From a batting perspective, if the conditions are good, we have certainly got an explosive line-up,” he concluded.

Pakistan will be led by Sahibzada Farhan at the Asian Games, with the men’s T20 competition scheduled to begin on September 24.

The Green Shirts will play their first quarter-final against a qualifying team on September 28 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, while the medal matches are scheduled for October 3.

Pakistan squad for Asian Games 2026

Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan (wk).