The first Test between Pakistan and England will kick off at Old Trafford in Manchester at 3pm PST.

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first. As the playing elevens were announced, the worst kept secret was out. Captain Azhar Ali picked Shadab Khan at number six.

The move shores up the traditionally frail Pakistani batting. However, it also gives Pakistan a never-seen-before attack featuring two leg-spinners.

Line-ups

Pakistan 1 Shan Masood, 2 Abid Ali, 3 Azhar Ali (capt), 4 Babar Azam, 5 Asad Shafiq, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 8 Yasir Shah, 9 Shaheen Afridi, 10 Mohammad Abbas, 11 Naseem Shah



England 1 Dom Sibley, 2 Rory Burns, 3 Joe Root (capt), 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Ollie Pope, 6 Jos Buttler (wk), 7 Chris Woakes, 8 Dom Bess, 9 Stuart Broad, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 James Anderson



Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Azhar Ali wins toss, opts to bat first