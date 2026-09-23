Kawhi Leonard agrees $115m Toronto Raptors extension: reports

An undated picture of Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard. — Reuters

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard has agreed to a two-year, $115 million contract extension with the franchise, including a player option for the 2028-29 season, according to international media reports on Tuesday.

The new deal gives the two-time NBA Finals MVP three years and $165 million remaining on his Raptors contract.

Just in: Toronto Raptors All-NBA star Kawhi Leonard has agreed on a two-year, $115 million contract extension with the franchise, plus a player option for the 2028-29 season, his agent Harrison Gaines of SLASH Sports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/naqrW8jBV3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2026

Leonard is expected to finish his career in Toronto after both sides kept regular talks about his future since July.

Leonard agreed to take $11 million less than his maximum extension value and also waived a $7.45 million trade kicker, allowing the Raptors more flexibility with their salary commitments.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons had also shown interest in trading for Leonard and extending his contract in June. However, Leonard preferred a return to Toronto.

The Raptors completed a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers on June 30th, sending Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, one pick swap and two second-round selections to Los Angeles.

The trade was later paused while the NBA investigated salary-cap circumvention allegations involving the Clippers and Leonard.

The league later punished the Clippers with the loss of five future first-round picks, a $30 million fine and a one-year suspension for owner Steve Ballmer.

Leonard also paid $700,000 in restitution over improper benefits provided to his uncle and former business representative Dennis Robertson.

Leonard helped Toronto win its only NBA title in 2019 before joining the Clippers. He averaged a career-high 27.9 points in 65 games last season and is a seven-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection.