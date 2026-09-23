Cummins likely to miss Australia’s ODI opener against South Africa

Australian captain Pat Cummins appeals during day two of the second Test match against Bangladesh at Great Barrier Reef Arena on August 23, 2026, in Mackay, Australia. — CA

DURBAN: Australia ODI captain Pat Cummins is likely to miss the opening match of the three-game series against South Africa in Durban on Thursday as the team manages its Test quicks ahead of the crucial red-ball series.

Cummins arrived in South Africa later than Mitchell Starc, with Australia prioritising the preparation of their fast bowlers for the upcoming Test series and their World Test Championship campaign.

Cummins and Starc both missed Australia’s recent ODI tour of Zimbabwe as part of their preparation for the Tests against South Africa. While the ODI series in Durban, Johannesburg and Potchefstroom provides valuable preparation for the 2027 World Cup, Australia are not expected to risk their three frontline Test quicks across all three matches in seven days.

Cummins indicated last month that he could feature in as few as one ODI before the Test series.

Josh Hazlewood played just one match during the three-game series in Zimbabwe as part of his workload management. Australia could again stagger the appearances of Hazlewood, Starc and Cummins in South Africa, potentially allowing Hazlewood and Starc to feature in the first and third ODIs, with Cummins playing the middle match.

Such a rotation would also provide Nathan Ellis with an extended opportunity. Ellis was Australia's leading bowler in Zimbabwe and could feature in all three matches if the three Test quicks are rotated.

Starc praised Ellis for strengthening his case for a regular place in Australia's ODI side.

"I think he's grown into himself as a confident ODI bowler over the last few years, and it's great to see him get that reward in the series," Starc said in Durban after training on Tuesday.

"He probably led the attack in the absence of Josh playing one game, Pat and I not over there, so really pushing his case as a lock as a pick in the one-day team, and no doubt he'll look to perform in these three as well."

Ellis' ability to fit into Australia's preferred XI when all three frontline quicks are available remains an important selection question. His role as a first-change option who can bowl towards the end of the powerplay, through the middle overs and at the death closely overlaps with Cummins' responsibilities.

Hazlewood and Starc are Australia's primary new-ball wicket-takers, while Hazlewood has rarely been used at the death, having bowled only 30 deliveries in the final overs across 11 ODIs since the 2023 World Cup.

Ellis will also be looking to improve his record in South Africa, where he has struggled more on faster and bouncier surfaces. He averages 55.37 at an economy rate of 6.11 in nine ODIs in South Africa and Australia, compared with an average of 21.93 and an economy rate of 4.70 in 16 ODIs across India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the UAE and Zimbabwe.

Cummins' workload management will also affect Australia's captaincy arrangements. Although he remains the official ODI captain, he has led the side in only two matches since the 2023 World Cup.

Mitchell Marsh became Australia's ODI deputy following Steven Smith's retirement in 2025. Cummins is expected to be managed during this series and Australia's subsequent ODI assignments against England in November and New Zealand next August because of his significant Test workload.

Australia have Xavier Bartlett as their only other specialist fast-bowling cover in South Africa after he featured in two of the three ODIs in Zimbabwe.

Billy Stanlake has left the tour with a side strain, while Spencer Johnson was sent home to rest ahead of Australia's three 50-over matches against India A in October.

All-rounder Jack Edwards has been brought into the squad as additional cover, particularly with Cameron Green managing a shoulder issue that kept him out of all three ODIs in Zimbabwe.

If Green returns for the Durban opener, Australia could face a selection squeeze in the middle order, with Alex Carey potentially coming under pressure to retain his place.