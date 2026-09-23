Antonelli eyes third straight win at Azerbaijan GP as F1 title race heats up

Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates on the podium after winning the Spanish Grand Prix on September 13, 2026. — Reuters

Kimi Antonelli has another opportunity to extend his runaway lead in this year’s Formula One title race as he heads into this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the first in a potentially decisive triple-header, bidding for a third straight win.

Buoyed by eight victories this year and a lead of 81 points ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell, the 20-year-old Italian has been irrepressible as he seeks to become Italy’s first champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

But he and Mercedes know they have to temper his enthusiasm on a fast street track with a reputation for creating chaos.

“Recent results have been encouraging, but they don’t guarantee anything,” said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. “Baku will expose any weakness very quickly. We have to approach the weekend with humility, do the basics well and earn every point.”

Having won in Italy and Spain, Antonelli will be seeking a hat-trick which could tighten his grip on the title. But he admitted after winning in Madrid that he was lucky with a virtual safety car which denied McLaren’s Lando Norris victory.

“The last two races brought us good results,” said Wolff. “But they don’t change our assessment of where we stand… There are several teams capable of fighting at the front.”

“This will be a demanding period for the team, both in the factory and trackside, with little time to reset between the races.

“So, preparation, reliability and operational execution become even more important. These are the moments when our championship position can be strengthened or lost.”

The high-speed Baku street track can deliver unexpected incidents and results, while the following events in Malaysia and Singapore will be physically draining for everyone, with three Grands Prix in as many weeks.

The Baku race this year takes place on Saturday because Azerbaijan is marking its Remembrance Day on Sunday.

The race is the 10th in Baku, which joined the calendar in 2016 initially as the European Grand Prix, but was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

While Mercedes hope to set the pace again, McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull will all have reason to be confident.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has a brilliant qualifying record in Azerbaijan, only having his run of four consecutive pole positions in the race ended last year when he crashed in final qualifying and failed to set a time.

The Monegasque has never won the race, though. His teammate, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, has ruled himself out of the title race, sitting third in the drivers’ standings but 101 points adrift.

However, the former Baku winner may be a threat if he and Ferrari rediscover their form.

Max Verstappen will be hunting his third Baku triumph for Red Bull, who have enjoyed five wins on the circuit, and Oscar Piastri of McLaren his second.

“It’s a challenging and technical street circuit,” said Verstappen, who last week beat 100 amateur racers to win a karting challenge at Silverstone. “But it is really exciting to drive, and I have good memories here.”

He also welcomed back teammate Isack Hadjar, who has recovered from a broken wrist and will race again this weekend, with his deputy Liam Lawson returning to Racing Bulls.