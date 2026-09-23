Maphaka joins Rabada, Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman on South Africa injury list

South African pacer Kwena Maphaka bowls during a training session ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium on February 25, 2026, in Ahmedabad, India. — ICC

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s pace-bowling injury crisis has deepened on the eve of their three-match ODI series against Australia, with Kwena Maphaka ruled out with a right hamstring strain.

Maphaka is the latest fast bowler to be sidelined by a hamstring injury, joining Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman and Lungi Ngidi on South Africa’s growing injury list.

Lizaad Williams has been added to the squad as Maphaka’s replacement.

Rabada was ruled out before the squad was announced, while Baartman and Ngidi were subsequently withdrawn after being named in the original 16-member squad. Duan Jansen and Nqobani Mokoena were called up as their replacements.

The injuries have left South Africa with an inexperienced pace attack for the ODI series. Their available options include all-rounders Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch, alongside Gerald Coetzee, who last played an ODI in November 2023.

Duan Jansen and Mokoena have just four ODI appearances between them, while Williams has featured in eight ODIs since making his debut in 2021.

The injury concerns are also likely to keep South Africa anxious over the availability of Rabada and Ngidi for the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia.

The ODI series will begin in Durban on September 24, followed by matches in Johannesburg on September 27 and Potchefstroom on September 30.

Australia will then play a two-day tour match against a South Africa XI on October 3 and 4 before the Test series begins in Durban on October 9.

The second Test will be played in Gqeberha from October 18, while the third Test is scheduled to begin in Cape Town on October 27.

Updated South Africa squad for Australia ODIs

Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tristan Stubbs and Lizaad Williams.