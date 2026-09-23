Callum Connor earns UFC contract despite defeat

An undated picture of Britain’s Callum Connor (right). — Instagram/ @callumcon_007

Britain’s Callum Connor earned a UFC contract despite suffering the first defeat of his professional career, while Norbert Novenyi Jr was overlooked despite winning on Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday.

Six fighters from the night’s five bouts were awarded contracts by UFC president Dana White, with four winners and two losing fighters making the cut.

To oni zdobyli kontrakty z UFC po 7 tygodniu DWCS 2026



Jaden Ortega 🇺🇲 (6-1), Kategoria Półśrednia, przegrał z Dasuyevem 🇧🇪

Alvi Dasuyev 🇧🇪 (10-0), Kategoria Półśrednia

Marcos Degli 🇧🇷 (15-3), Kategoria Musza

Callum Connor 🇬🇧 (8-1), Kategoria Lekka, przegrał z Guaylupo 🇵🇪

Piero… pic.twitter.com/4Zv6hcJCJy — Świat MMA (@swiat_mma) September 23, 2026

Connor was handed a deal after losing a unanimous decision to Peru’s Piero Guaylupo in an action-packed lightweight contest.

The Manchester fighter had entered the bout with an unbeaten 8-0 record, including a four-fight winning streak with British promotion Full Contact Contender.

White described the contest as a potential fight of the year contender, saying it featured more significant strikes than any three-round lightweight fight in UFC history.

"Both of these guys are in the hospital right now, as they should be," said White.

"One of the greatest fights you'll ever see on Tuesdays or Saturdays or any other day.

"For Piero to be 21 years old and fight the way he did, the fight was incredible. But it takes two guys to make a great fight. I'm taking them both."

Guaylupo improved his professional record with the victory, while Connor moved to 8-1.

It is pertinent to mention that middleweight Novenyi Jr secured a unanimous decision victory over American Theo Haig to improve his record to 11-1.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Hungary and now trains and fights out of London, was the only winning fighter on Tuesday not to receive a UFC contract.