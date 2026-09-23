Hesson backs Farhan to gain leadership experience during Asian Games campaign

Pakistan's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson (right) in conversation with Sahibzada Farhan during a media opportunity ahead of the first ODI against Australia at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 29, 2026, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has said the Asian Games will provide Sahibzada Farhan with a valuable opportunity to gain captaincy experience as the national team prepares to depart for Nagoya, Japan.

Pakistan are scheduled to leave for Nagoya on Thursday evening to participate in the Asian Games, with the team having undergone intensive preparations over the past three days.

Hesson said the players had been given extensive practice to prepare them for different pitches and playing conditions during the tournament.

"The players have been given extensive practice over the past three days to prepare them for different pitches and conditions," Hesson said during a media talk in Karachi.

The head coach also clarified that fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani was not included in the 30-member preliminary squad selected five months ago for the Asian Games, with the current squad chosen from the same list in accordance with Olympic regulations.

Hesson believes the Asian Games will also give emerging players an important opportunity to showcase their talent.

"The Asian Games provide an excellent platform for new and talented players to showcase their abilities," he said.

He specifically highlighted Farhan's leadership role, saying the tournament would be an important learning experience for the Pakistan opener.

"For Sahibzada Farhan, the Asian Games are an excellent opportunity to gain captaincy experience," Hesson said.

However, Hesson made it clear that Farhan's role at the Asian Games would not determine Pakistan's long-term captaincy plans.

"The decision regarding future captaincy will be taken by the selection committee and the PCB chairman," he said.

Hesson also confirmed that Pakistan fast-bowling coach Ashley Noffke is set to become the head coach of the Netherlands men's team.

Addressing Pakistan's performances across formats, Hesson said it would be inappropriate to assess the team's progress in all three formats in the same manner.

"It is not appropriate to judge the team's performance across all three formats in the same way," he said.

"Test cricket is an area where Pakistan are struggling."

Hesson, however, highlighted the progress made by Pakistan in T20I cricket over the past 15 months.

He said the team had risen from eighth to fifth in the rankings since his arrival.

"When I came in, the T20I team was ranked eighth. At the moment, Pakistan are fifth." he stated,

He added that Pakistan had moved up by 30 points during the past 15 months and had also won T20I series outside the country.

"Over the past 15 months, Pakistan have moved up by 30 points," he said.

"Pakistan have also won T20I series outside the country, which is why the team's position has improved," he added.

Hesson acknowledged that Pakistan had suffered several defeats against India, saying those results remained an important benchmark for Pakistani fans.

"India have beaten us several times, which is a benchmark for Pakistani fans," he said.

The coach also said Pakistan's ODI performances had improved over the past year as the team continues preparations for the 2027 World Cup.

"We have improved in ODI cricket over the past year," Hesson said. "Our team is preparing for the 2027 World Cup."

Pakistan had previously held the No. 1 position in the T20I rankings in 2017.