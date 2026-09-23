Abrar Ahmed dethrones Rashid Khan to become world’s No.1 T20I bowler

The photo collage features Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed (left) and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has been crowned the world’s No. 1 T20I bowler in the latest ICC rankings update, while several other Pakistan players have also made notable movements.

Abrar climbed to the top of the rankings with 736 rating points, dethroning Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, who dropped to second place.

Australia’s Adam Zampa moved up one place to claim third position.

Among other Pakistan bowlers, Mohammad Nawaz retained eighth position with 658 points, while Salman Mirza slipped one place to 18th with 636 points.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi also dropped one place to 33rd with 602 points.

Meanwhile, Usman Tariq made significant progress, climbing two places to 57th with 524 points, while Sufiyan Muqeem moved up one place to 63rd with 510 points.

Pakistan batter Saim Ayub climbed one place to 71st with 492 points, while Shadab Khan retained his 77th position with 485 points.

Haris Rauf gained two places to move up to 86th with 448 rating points.

In the T20I batters’ rankings, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan retained third position with 848 rating points, while India’s Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma occupy the top two spots respectively.

Another Pakistan opener, Saim Ayub, climbed two places to 39th with 560 points, while former white-ball captain Babar Azam also moved up two places to 41st with 555 points.

T20I captain Salman Ali Agha retained his 45th position with 547 points, while Fakhar Zaman remained in 72nd place with 481 points.