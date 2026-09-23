Columbus Crew dismiss Federico Higuain over referee incident

An undated picture of Major League Soccer club Columbus Crew reserve-team coach Federico Higuain. — Instagram/ @intermiamicf

Major League Soccer club Columbus Crew have dismissed reserve-team coach Federico Higuain on Tuesday after he refused to let go of a female referee’s hand and told her ‘don't forget this is a man's game’.

Higuain was sent off during an MLS Next Pro match following the incident. He was subsequently handed a two-match suspension by the league.

The Crew announced today that Crew 2 Head Coach Federico Higuaín has been dismissed from his duties with the Club.



📰: https://t.co/Q9PSsOdqkz pic.twitter.com/dZcVizYjii — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) September 22, 2026

The Crew’s general manager Issa Tall confirmed that Higuain had been removed from his position, citing the club’s standards for leaders.

“We determined it's in the best interest of our club, players and support staff to dismiss Federico Higuain from his responsibilities,” Tall said.

“After conversations this week and further assessing the past month, our club's standards of what's expected from a leader for one of our teams have not been met.”

The Professional Soccer Referees Association (PSRA), however, criticised the league’s disciplinary response, arguing that Higuain’s two-match suspension was insufficient.

“A male head coach committed two deliberate acts of physical abuse and sexism against a female official - squeezing her hand and refusing to let go after being told to stop three times,” the referees’ union said.

“This physical intimidation was compounded by a demeaning, sexist remark to the official: 'Don't forget, this is a man's game.'”

The PSRA added: “Women make every level of this game better. They should not have to endure intimidation or degrading comments to prove it.”

“Our female officials have proven their excellence on the world stage. They deserve the same respect, dignity, and safe working environment as every other official.”