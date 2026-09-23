Ashley Noffke appointed Netherlands men's head coach

Coach Ashley Noffke of the Volts looks on during day one of the Plunket Shield match against Wellington Firebirds at Cello Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, on March 5, 2025. - AFP

AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands have appointed former Australia all-rounder Ashley Noffke as their new men's head coach on a two-year contract.

Noffke succeeds Ryan Cook, who recently stepped down from the role, and will oversee the Dutch side during their World Cup qualification campaigns in both white-ball formats.

The 49-year-old brings extensive coaching experience to the position after moving into coaching following his international playing career. His coaching assignments have included domestic roles in Australia, as well as positions in New Zealand, Asia and the UK.

Noffke's most recent role was with Pakistan, where he served as the white-ball bowling coach before being handed additional responsibility as interim Test bowling coach during the team's tour of England in September 2026.

He resigned from his position with Pakistan after approximately 16 months in the role and subsequently held discussions regarding a potential head coaching position with an associate nation.

Speaking after his appointment, Noffke said building a strong relationship with the players would be his immediate priority.

"I'm looking forward to working with the Dutch men's team, which has become a fixture at the T20 World Cups," he said in a statement released by the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB).

"This is a talented, motivated group, and my goal is to help continue that development and move the programme forward.

"My approach starts with connection, before the tactic or the plan. I can't wait to get started."

The Netherlands have already secured a place in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier after guaranteeing a top-four finish through the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 pathway. The Dutch side are also still in contention for qualification for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028.

The Netherlands featured at the 2023 ODI World Cup, where they recorded notable victories over Bangladesh and South Africa.

At the 2026 T20 World Cup, they won one of their group-stage matches, defeating Namibia in Delhi. Noffke represented Australia in one ODI and two T20Is during his playing career.

Before leaving Pakistan, he remained involved with the national side for the 2026 Asian Games, where Pakistan entered the men's cricket competition at the quarter-final stage.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has since begun the process of appointing a new bowling coach and advertised the vacancy. Applicants are required to hold Level 3 coaching accreditation and have at least five years of coaching experience.