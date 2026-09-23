Jurgen Klopp promises ‘new approach’ as Germany chase first Nations League title

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp during the press conference in Nations League on September 17, 2026. — Reuters

BERLIN: Germany coach Jurgen Klopp has promised a ‘new approach’ as he looks to revive the four-time world champions and guide them towards a first Nations League title.

Klopp, who took charge after leaving Liverpool in 2024, addressed Germany fans in a video on Monday ahead of Thursday’s opening match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Speaking in English, Klopp introduced himself as ‘the new one’ in charge and thanked supporters for backing the team around the world.

“We will try everything to make our new approach visible. I expect more immediately,” Klopp said.

“It might get a bit wild, but I'll take that; it just has to be lively.”

Jurgen Klopp delivers his first message to the German fans. pic.twitter.com/LjeJWkwkyT — AIFootball (@AIFootballGen) September 22, 2026

Klopp will make his home debut against Greece in Augsburg on September 27th before Germany face Serbia four days later. They will then travel to Thessaloniki to complete their opening run of Nations League matches.

The 59-year-old has enjoyed major success with Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool and has been given significant freedom to change Germany’s approach.

His first squad included 44 players, with 16 uncapped players, while fan favourite Deniz Undav was left out.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Younes Ebnoutalib highlighted Klopp’s appeal.

“When Klopp calls, you have to go. He's one of the best coaches in the world and he brings a really positive energy,” he said.

Germany have won only one knockout match at a World Cup or European Championship since 2016, leaving Klopp with a major rebuilding task.