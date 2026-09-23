Ravindra out as New Zealand announce squad for India T20Is

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra makes his way off after being dismissed during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on March 8, 2026. — ICC

AUCKLAND: Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of New Zealand’s five-match T20I series against India after sustaining a shoulder injury during a promotional shoot last week.

Ravindra is expected to require around six weeks to recover, with the aim of returning for New Zealand’s ODI series against India, which begins on November 4. The T20I series gets underway in Christchurch on October 22.

“We’re gutted for Rachin,” New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said. “He’s going to play a big role for us this summer, so it’s important that he doesn’t rush his rehabilitation, but we’re optimistic he’ll be back for the ODIs.”

Bevon Jacobs, who has played 11 T20Is, has been included as a middle-order option. He scored an unbeaten 62 in his most recent appearance against Bangladesh.

Fast bowler Adam Milne is also in line to play his first T20Is in more than a year. He joins a strong pace-bowling group featuring Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes and Nathan Smith.

Ben Sears was not considered for selection as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Walter said New Zealand’s depth in fast bowling would help the team manage workloads during a busy season, which includes a four-Test tour of Australia following the India series before a home series against Sri Lanka early next year.

“Our priority is winning games and putting the best team on the park, but we also have to keep in mind the volume of cricket in the coming months,” Walter said.

“We’re very fortunate with the depth that we’ve got to call upon, so we’ll look to use all 16 squad members throughout the series as we manage workloads.”

Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, who both hold casual contracts with New Zealand Cricket and are set to play in the Big Bash League later this year, will reunite at the top of the order for the first time since the T20 World Cup.

Their inclusion means there is no place in the squad for Tim Robinson.

“It’s going to be awesome to welcome India to our shores and get summer underway,” Walter said. “India is a quality team and a challenging opposition, so to take them on in our own conditions in front of Kiwi fans is really exciting.

“We hear most of the games are going to be sold out and it should make for some incredible occasions.

“We’ve got a near full-strength squad that covers all bases and I’m excited to see how we compete against the current T20 world champions.”

The five-match T20I series will be followed by five ODIs and two Tests between the two sides.

New Zealand squad for T20Is against India:

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert and Nathan Smith.