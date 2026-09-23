Ashley Noffke resigns as Pakistan's bowling coach

Pakistan bowling coach Ashley Noffke gives instructions during the warm-up ahead of the start of play on Day 2 of the third Test match against England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on September 10, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Former Australia cricketer Ashley Noffke has resigned from his position as Pakistan’s white-ball bowling coach after serving in the role for approximately 16 months.

Noffke, who represented Australia in one ODI and two T20Is during his playing career, is set to remain involved with the Pakistan team for the 2026 Asian Games, where the men’s side will enter the competition at the quarter-final stage on September 28.

Noffke has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of his decision to step down from his responsibilities. He has also held discussions regarding a potential role as head coach of an associate nation’s team.

The PCB has now begun the process of finding a new bowling coach for the Pakistan men’s team and has advertised the vacancy.

According to the PCB, candidates applying for the position must hold Level 3 cricket coaching accreditation and have at least five years of coaching experience. Interested candidates can submit their applications by October 8.

Noffke was initially appointed as Pakistan’s bowling coach in May 2025 as part of the coaching set-up led by white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

The former Australian pacer was later given additional responsibility as interim Test bowling coach during Pakistan’s tour of England in September 2026, following a major mid-series change in the team management.

The PCB replaced Umar Gul with Noffke as bowling coach after Pakistan’s defeats in the opening two Tests against England at Headingley and Lord’s, respectively.

Pakistan later went on to lose the third Test by eight wickets, suffering a 3-0 series whitewash.