Arsenal agree improved Mikel Arteta contract extension: reports

An undated picture of Premier League champions Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. — Reuters

Premier League champions Arsenal have agreed an improved contract with manager Mikel Arteta, international media reported on Tuesday, extending the Spaniard’s stay at the club.

Arteta’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season, with talks over a new agreement continuing for several months.

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke said in May that securing Arteta’s future was a priority after the 44-year-old guided the club to their first Premier League title in 22 years last season.

Arteta has repeatedly stressed his commitment to Arsenal this year despite speculation over his future. The Spaniard took charge in 2019 and has played a key role in rebuilding the club into a title-winning side.

Arsenal finished as runners-up in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons before finally ending their long wait for the title last campaign.

The London club have also made a strong start to their title defence, winning their first four league matches before suffering a 3-0 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Speaking about his contract situation last week, Arteta sought to reassure Arsenal supporters and said they did not need to “worry” about his future.

"I'm extremely happy and I feel very grateful to work with the people I work with," he said.

Arteta’s new agreement is expected to provide further stability as Arsenal look to remain among the leading clubs in English football and defend their Premier League crown.

The Spaniard has also overseen the club’s return to regular Champions League football and helped establish a young squad capable of competing for major honours.