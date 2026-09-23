Will Jacks joins elite list of England spinners with best ODI figures

England's Will Jacks (right) celebrates with Ben Duckett after taking a wicket during the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, Durham, on September 23, 2026. - AFP

DURHAM: Will Jacks entered an elite list of England spinners after recording the second-best bowling figures by an English spinner in ODI cricket during the first match of the three-game series against Sri Lanka at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

Jacks delivered an outstanding spell of 5/22 in seven overs, falling just three runs short of the long-standing record for the best ODI figures by an England spinner.

The record belongs to former England right-arm off-spinner Vic Marks, who claimed 5/20 in 10 overs against New Zealand in Wellington on February 22, 1984. Adil Rashid occupies third place on the list, having returned figures of 5/27 against Ireland in Bristol on May 5, 2017.

Best bowling figures in an innings for England spinners in ODIs:

Vic Marks vs New Zealand (1984) — 5/20

Will Jacks vs Sri Lanka (2026) — 5/22

Adil Rashid vs Ireland (2017) — 5/27

Graeme Swann vs Australia (2009) — 5/28

Graeme Hick vs Zimbabwe (2000) — 5/33

Meanwhile, Jacks also produced a valuable all-round performance as England thumped Sri Lanka by 89 runs in the ODI series opener.

Batting first, England were bowled out for 265 in 48.1 overs, with captain Harry Brook leading the scoring with a crucial half-century.

Brook top-scored with 67 off 69 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries, while Jacks remained unbeaten on 46 off 47 balls, including five fours. Joe Root contributed 44 off 52 deliveries, with five boundaries.

Ben Duckett added 32 off 29 balls, including five fours, while Jos Buttler scored 31 off 33 deliveries with two boundaries. Gus Atkinson and Tom Banton contributed 14 and 10 respectively.

Sachindu Colombage and Asitha Fernando claimed three wickets each for Sri Lanka, while Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera and Dunith Wellalage took one wicket apiece.

In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 176 in 37 overs as Jacks dismantled the visitors' batting order with a five-wicket haul.

Dunith Wellalage top-scored for Sri Lanka with 45 off 36 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes, while captain Kusal Mendis made 42 off 60 balls with four boundaries.

Pathum Nissanka scored 27 off 37 deliveries, including four boundaries, while Colombage and Pavan Rathnayake contributed 14 and 13 respectively.