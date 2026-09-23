All-round Will Jacks, Brook help England beat Sri Lanka in first ODI

England's Will Jacks (right) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, Durham, on September 23, 2026. - AFP

DURHAM: Will Jacks produced an outstanding all-round performance as England defeated Sri Lanka by 89 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

England, batting first, were bowled out for 265 in 48.1 overs, with captain Harry Brook leading the scoring with a crucial half-century.

Brook top-scored with 67 off 69 deliveries, including seven boundaries, while Jacks remained unbeaten on 46 off 47 balls, hitting five boundaries. Joe Root contributed 44 off 52 deliveries, with five fours.

Ben Duckett added 32 off 29 balls, including five boundaries, while Jos Buttler scored 31 off 33 deliveries with two fours. Gus Atkinson and Tom Banton contributed 14 and 10 runs respectively.

Sachindu Colombage and Asitha Fernando claimed three wickets each for Sri Lanka, while Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera and Dunith Wellalage took one wicket apiece.

In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 176 in 37 overs as Jacks dismantled the visitors' batting order with a five-wicket haul.

Dunith Wellalage top-scored for Sri Lanka with 45 off 36 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes, while captain Kusal Mendis made 42 off 60 balls with four boundaries.

Pathum Nissanka scored 27 off 37 deliveries, including four boundaries, while Colombage and Pavan Rathnayake contributed 14 and 13 runs respectively.

Jacks was the pick of England's bowlers, finishing with impressive figures of 5/22 from seven overs. Jamie Overton claimed two wickets, while Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Rehan Ahmed took one wicket each.