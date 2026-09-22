Red Sox name Chad Tracy full-time manager

An undated photo of Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy. — Reuters

The Boston Red Sox dropped the interim tag on Tuesday and named Chad Tracy as the 49th manager in franchise history.

Tracy agreed to a three-year contract that will extend through the 2029 season with a club option in 2030.

Also on Tuesday, the Red Sox exercised their 2029 and 2030 contract options on Craig Breslow, the team's chief baseball officer.

No financial terms were released.

"Craig and Chad are two exceptionally talented leaders who have earned these opportunities in very different ways," Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement.

"Over the last three years, we have watched Craig bring clarity, discipline, and conviction to the work of building our baseball operation. Chad was asked to step into a difficult situation with little notice, but the trust he immediately commanded at the major league level was earned through years of work across our organization.

"What this team has accomplished over the past several months has been historic. Results matter greatly in this business, but so do judgment, character, and the ability to bring out the best in others. Craig and Chad have demonstrated all of those qualities, and they have earned our confidence in leading us forward."

Breslow, 46, was named to his position on Oct. 25, 2023. The Red Sox have posted a 254-226 record under his watch.

Tracy, 41, was named the interim manager on April 26, taking over a team that owned a 10-17 record under former manager Alex Cora. They have qualified for a wild-card berth in the American League playoffs and have an 84-72 record heading into the final six games of the season.

Boston's success under Tracy was highlighted by a 27-3 mark from July 3-Aug. 7 that served as the best 30-game span in franchise history.