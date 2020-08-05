Pakistan vs England: Joe Root is advised to take the guests seriously. Photo: AFP

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has warned Test skipper Joe Root to not take "mercurial" Pakistan lightly ahead of their three-match Test series which begins on Wednesday, The Daily Mail reported.

Hussain, in his column, stated that while the Men in Green have a history of inconsistent performances, their track record in England shows despite their volatility they end up doing a decent job.

"I know it's a cliche but Pakistan really are mercurial. One day they will be a shambles and the next they will play brilliant, exhilarating cricket," he said.

"You never know what you are going to get from Pakistan and that's why the three- Test series that begins on Wednesday is such an exciting prospect."

Furthermore, he advised Root to remain cautious of the guests as the past two series draws indicated that the side must not be taken lightly.

"Root takes them lightly at his peril because England have not beaten Pakistan since 2010 and the last two series in this country have been drawn."

Pak vs Eng: Joe Root warned to not take 'mercurial' tourists easy