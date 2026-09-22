Real Madrid want new LaLiga president after Tebas comments

LaLiga president Javier Tebas speaks to the media at Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas on December 16, 2024. — Reuters

Real Madrid have called for the removal of the LaLiga president after "intolerable" comments from incumbent Javier Tebas, who criticised the club's complaints over refereeing decisions.

Real boss Jose Mourinho accused match officials of making mistakes which cost them the derby match against Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese also arrived with printed-out screenshots of two incidents he believed should have resulted in red cards for the opposition.

Atletico defeated Real 2-1 in a derby match on Sunday, handing Mourinho's side its second defeat in LaLiga this season.

After the defeat, Real headlined the match report on their website: 'Terrible refereeing decides the derby'.

In the 37th minute of the match, Real’s player Jude Bellingham and Atleti's Cristian Romero clashed. The clash ended with a yellow card to Bellingham.

After a VAR intervention, Bellingham’s yellow card was retracted, and Romero was handed one. Real were furious that the defender deserved a red card.

They also complained about Atletico's Lee Kang-in challenge on Fede Valverde.

Real manager Jose Mourinho slammed referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias and those who appointed him.

Real Madrid sit fourth in LaLiga currently, six points behind defending champions Barcelona after seven matches.

Tebas on Monday said that Real are trying to cover up shortcomings on the pitch.

"Claiming that referees are told to go against Real Madrid is living in another galaxy," Tebas said on social media.

"It's more comfortable to point to a conspiracy than to explain what's happening on the pitch."

Real responded to Tebas’ declarations with a statement on their website, in which they condemned his comments and said LaLiga needed new leadership.

"Our club considers it intolerable that the president of LaLiga uses his institutional position to continue discrediting and attacking Real Madrid," said the statement.

"Given this inappropriate and persistent behaviour, we believe that the professional football competition in Spain urgently needs a leader capable of managing it and realising its full potential with the fundamental duty of neutrality."

🚨 OFFICIAL: Real Madrid statement.



“In light of the statements made by LaLiga President Javier Tebas Medrano, Real Madrid C.F. wishes to state the following:



Our club considers it intolerable for the LaLiga President to use his institutional position to repeatedly disparage… pic.twitter.com/i5irGHu3aM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2026

Tebas has been leading LaLiga since 2013. In December 2023, he ran unopposed for a fourth term and his current tenure lasts until 2027.

During his presidency, Tebas has regularly been vocal about disagreements with Real, while LaLiga and the club have also clashed in the courtroom in recent years.