Adil Rashid ruled out of home ODI series against Sri Lanka

England's Adil Rashid unsuccessfully appeals for a wicket during their third ODI against India at The Lord's in London on July 19, 2026. — ECB

LONDON: Experienced leg-spinner Adil Rashid has been ruled out of the ongoing three-match home ODI series against Sri Lanka due to an injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old spinner suffered an injury to his right, bowling, hand while fielding during England's third and last T20I of the preceding home T20I series against the same opposition at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

Rashid subsequently underwent scans on Monday, while England's white-ball captain Harry Brook confirmed the following day that the experienced spinner would not be available for the ODI series opener against Sri Lanka, underway in Chester-le-Street.

However, just before the commencement of the ongoing fixture, the ECB confirmed that Rashid would also miss the subsequent two ODIs of their home series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played at Headingley and The Oval on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

Notably, the cricket board did not name Rashid's replacement for the series remainder, while his place for the ongoing opening fixture was taken by emerging leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed.

The bowling all-rounder, making his 10th appearance for England in ODIs, could only muster two runs off seven deliveries before getting run out as the home side were bowled out for 265 in 48.1 overs.

Meanwhile, when this story was filed, Ahmed had bowled four overs, in which he conceded 18 runs, and was yet to pick up a wicket.

Updated England squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.