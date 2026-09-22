Sri Lanka squad for Asian Games men's cricket competition announced

Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella plays a shot during their first T20I against New Zealand at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 1, 2019. — AFP

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad that would represent the country in the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition, scheduled to run from September 24 to October 3.

The squad marked the return of experienced wicketkeeper batter Niroshan Dickwella, who last played a T20I for the Island nation against England in June 2021.

Besides Dickwella, middle-order batter Ashen Bandara also made his return to Sri Lanka's fold after a three-year layoff, with his most recent international appearance dating back to October 2023.

Notably, the returning duo had underwhelming campaigns at this year's Lanka Premier League (LPL), but their experience helped them make it to the Sri Lanka squad, which features four uncapped players: Sineth Jayawardena, Sohan de Livera, Wanuja Sahan and Garuka Sanketh.

Left-arm spinning all-rounder Sahan Arachchige, who picked up nine wickets at LPL 2026, will lead the Sri Lanka squad at the upcoming men's cricket competition at the Asian Games in the absence of the majority of their first-choice T20I players.

For the unversed, Arachchige had also led Sri Lanka in the previous men's cricket competition at the Games, where they succumbed to defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in their solitary appearance and crashed out.

Sri Lanka, who earned direct qualification into the quarter-finals on the virtue of being one of the four top-ranked sides besides Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, will start their campaign on September 29 in Nisshin, with their opponent yet to be determined.

Sri Lanka's squad for Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition

Sahan Arachchige (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sohan de Livera, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Tharindu Ratnayake, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dushan Hemantha, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando and Garuka Sanketh.