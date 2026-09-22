PCB appoints Usama Shahroon as acting Director of Domestic Cricket

PCB's Senior General Manager of Domestic Cricket Operations speaks during an episode of PCB Podcast aired on June 21, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former national cricketer Usama Shahroon as acting Director of Domestic Cricket with immediate effect.

Shahroon, who is currently serving as the PCB's Senior General Manager of Domestic Cricket Operations, has been given the additional responsibility of overseeing the domestic cricket department.

The PCB confirmed that Shahroon will perform the duties of acting Director of Domestic Cricket alongside his existing role as Senior General Manager of Domestic Cricket Operations.

The position of permanent Director of Domestic Cricket became vacant in April 2026 after Abdullah Khurram Niazi completed his two-year tenure on deputation and stepped down from the position. He later took up a new role with the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Shahroon has been involved in the PCB's domestic cricket operations and has played a role in the planning and implementation of the revamped 2026-27 domestic cricket calendar.

His appointment comes as the board continues to oversee the domestic season under the revamped structure, which will run from August 2025 to May 2026, features over 40 departments from across the country, categorised into Grade-I, Grade-II, and the newly introduced Grade-III tiers.

Shahroon, a fast-bowling all-rounder who made his first-class debut in 2007 and featured in six professional matches, including a solitary T20 appearance for Rawalpindi Rams in 2009, later pursued his career in the sport's administration.

Meanwhile, the PCB has yet to appoint a permanent Director of Domestic Cricket, with Shahroon set to hold the acting charge in the meantime.