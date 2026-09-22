Reason behind Mohammad Rizwan's President's Trophy Grade-I snub revealed

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the third day of their first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on August 21, 2026. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: An ongoing inquiry into alleged online betting and gambling activities, rather than the outcome of the fitness test, led to Mohammad Rizwan's absence from the President's Trophy Grade-I 2026-27, sources told Geo Super on Tuesday.

According to the sources close to the wicketkeeper batter, Rizwan, following his mid-series ouster from the Pakistan squad for England Tests, had joined the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) squad here and was set to captain the department in the ongoing eight-team first-class tournament in Shan Masood's absence.

The insiders further suggested that Rizwan also took part in SNGPL's practice session and also in the team meeting before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) contacted the department the same day and instructed it to send back the wicketkeeper batter, citing the ongoing inquiry.

Rizwan, as a result, was informed of PCB's directives by the department's management, resulting in him departing for Lahore. Upon reaching there, the 34-year-old requested the cricket board for permission to train at the National Cricket Board (NCA), which the PCB denied, sources close to the wicketkeeper batter added.

The insiders also suggested that the SNGPL was ready to conduct a fitness test on Rizwan prior to PCB's directives, which neither other national cricketers, who returned from England after the Test series, underwent.

Sources close to the wicketkeeper batter then went on to reveal that he is currently practising in his hometown, Peshawar.

The revelation comes the following day the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) not to harass Rizwan while allowing its inquiry to continue.

Sources at that time suggested that LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum issued the written order while dismissing Rizwan's petition challenging the NCCIA's inquiry.

According to the court order, the NCCIA is investigating matters relating to alleged online betting and gambling involving Rizwan.

The government lawyer informed the court that the matter falls within the scope of Section 14 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, which relates to obtaining an unlawful financial benefit.