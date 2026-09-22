Kylian Mbappe confident of winning Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their fourth goal to complete his hat-trick in a LaLiga match against Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on August 26, 2026. — Reuters

France and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe continued his media push to win the Ballon d’Or, reaffirming his belief that his individual performances are enough to claim the award.

France striker Mbappe won the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot with 10 goals for his country and was also top scorer in LaLiga and the Champions League.

But he failed to win silverware as France lost to the eventual winners Spain in the World Cup semi-finals and Real finished second in LaLiga.

"They won't announce a team in the envelope, they will announce a player," Mbappe told RFI radio station.

"The ability to perform individually and produce eye-catching moments, that's what stands out to people for an award like this.

"I was top scorer in all the biggest competitions and I think that this could be a good year for me, and I really feel it."

The last time Kylian Mbappe came close to winning the Ballon d'Or was in 2023, when he finished third; he was a Paris Saint-Germain player then.

Three players are favourites this year to win the Ballon d'Or, which will be awarded on 26 October.

England captain Harry Kane is among the contenders; he scored a club-record 61 goals in 51 games for Bayern Munich last season. He also scored six times at the World Cup.

Lamine Yamal, who won LaLiga with Barcelona and the World Cup with Spain, was followed by his club and international teammate Rodri.

For many years, the voting process for major awards in the football world has favoured the players who win major trophies with their clubs or countries. Consequently, the best players are often left out due to their inability to win titles with their teams.