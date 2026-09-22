Waqar raises concerns over Babar's reappointment as Pakistan Test captain

This collage of pictures shows former national cricketer Waqar Younis (left) and Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam. — ICC/AFP

MANCHESTER: Pakistan's bowling great Waqar Younis has expressed concerns over Babar Azam's reinstatement as the national men's team's Test captain, insisting the leadership responsibility affects the star batter's individual performances.

Babar, who has previously led Pakistan in 20 Tests during his maiden captaincy stint that spanned from 2020 to 2023, replaced experienced top-order batter Shan Masood in the role in July, who could propel the national team to just four triumphs in 16 fixtures as the skipper.

During Masood's tenure, Pakistan lost 12 matches, including two 2-0 series defeats at the hands of Bangladesh, while his only series triumph as captain came against England in 2024.

Upon his reinstatement as Test captain, Babar led Pakistan in a two-match away series against West Indies, which they managed to draw 1-1.

Babar-led Pakistan then toured England for a three-match series, which they lost 3-0 as the Three Lions registered their first-ever clean sweep victory over the Green Shirts in a home series.

Following a mixed start to his second stint as Test captain, legendary pacer Waqar lauded Babar as "very sound " technically as a batter but urged that the 31-year-old takes too much pressure as the skipper and thus could not perform up to his potential.

"I have seen him as a player. Technically, a very sound player. Very complete and elegant player. As a player, I don't personally see anything wrong with him. But I think with the captaincy pressure, he takes a little too much on himself," said Waqar during a charity event here.

"Whenever he takes this responsibility or is given a responsibility, I don't think he performs that well.

"So I think we are losing a player if we are going to give him this responsibility because he struggles to handle that. You have to be strong as a person, and you have to be really out there and back your players. If you cannot back your players, it's unfair to the players and the job."