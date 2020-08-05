Pakistan vs England: Fans back team ahead of series against England

Pakistan vs England: Fans will be deprived from seeing the team perform in the stadium. Photo: AFP

The national cricket team has seen an abundance of support whenever the team is in England for any tournament or bilateral series.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, matches are forced to be held behind the closed doors thus depriving fans from being able to witness the in-stadium action.



This time around fans, instead, will be supporting the team virtually when they will encounter England for three Tests and three T20Is.

In various video messages by the Pakistan Cricket Board some iconic supporters wished the team for the best ahead of the series.



Soofi Jalil, also known as Chacha Cricket, urged others to extend support virtually.

"I’ve cheered for Pakistan at various stadiums in more than 500 international matches but sadly this time I will not be able to cheer for them in the series. I assure my stars that my support and prayers are there for them," Jalil said.

"I will suggest everyone to keep cheering for Pakistan on every virtual forum and keep motivating our players."

Sarim Akhtar, who became the "angry fan" meme after Pakistan’s World Cup match against Australia last year, said that he’s excited to see cricket coming back and hoped for a better performance by the team.

"Play with pride and passion. Last time they drew the series and this time I hope they’ll win. My simple message to them, if ball is off side – let it go," Akhtar said.



Mr Pakistan, the man known for donning the national flags all over his white sherwani and hat, assured support for the team.

"This is my 10th year as Mr Pakistan, I have been to various stadiums but this time I can’t go. I will be watching from home and we’re all behind our team and our support is with team,” he said.



Furthermore, the Pakistani Dictator and Pakistani Hulk too extended their support for the team ahead of the series.



"I wish all the best to Pakistan team. Due to the pandemic, I will not be able to support the team in stadium. But I will be supporting you from my home with friends and family." the Pakistani Dictator said.

"The good thing is that cricket is resuming and we are praying that it remains that way," said the Pakistani Hulk.





Pakistan vs England: Fans back team ahead of series against England