Moses Itauma’s comeback timeline revealed

Moses Itauma celebrates with his belts and promoter Frank Warren after beating Dillian Whyte at the ANB Arena in Riyadh on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

Moses Itauma’s promoter Frank Warren has revealed the comeback timeline of the British boxing sensation.

Itauma made a brave move to step up for his first title fight at the age of 21 against a well-established heavyweight, Filip Hrgovic, who is no stranger to long, tough bouts, having gone 12 rounds and fought world champions.

Itauma went so close to beginning his seeming path to heavyweight domination, but fell at his toughest hurdle, when Hrgovic defeated the British heavyweight prodigy by technical knockout and claimed the vacant IBF world heavyweight title at London’s O2 Arena on August 29.

The Croatian boxer has lost only once and came via knockout against Daniel Dubois, but he has a successful record against the likes of Zhilei Zhang and is aware of what it takes to pace yourself for a 12-round fight, which is where Itauma struggled.

The 34-year-old was outpointed through the opening eight rounds by Itauma as his speed and power appeared to be leading him towards another emphatic victory, but the youngster ran out of gas by the time the ninth round came around.

Moses Itauma’s promoter Warren has revealed that the heavyweight sensation will return to the ring very early next year but with some changes.

"He's going to fight very early next year, I've spoken to him a few times," he told iFL TV.

"He's actually back in the gym. I'm going to sit down with the team in the next week.

"Now the dust is settled, we can all speak calmly and clearly. He's very disappointed. He knows what he did wrong. And as I've said from the start, there has got to be some serious changes."

Itauma entered the contest unbeaten with 12 knockouts from 14 professional fights and had never previously been past six rounds, and looked on course to add another stoppage to his record; however, Filip was too good for him.