Wide reversal sparks controversy in historic Japan-India T20I

India's Axar Patel (right) shows dissent to on-field umpire Chris Thurgate's decision during their one-off T20I against Japan at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on September 22, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

SANO: The reversal of a wide in the final over of the first-ever T20I between reigning world champions India and home side Japan has sparked debate on social media, with several fans questioning the umpiring decision.

The controversy erupted on the third ball of the final over of Japan's innings when Axar Patel bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside off, which spun away sharply and comprehensively beat left-handed Alexander Shirai-Patmore, who tried to play a reverse-hit with eight required off four.

Chris Thurgate from Japan, who had previously officiated in 17 T20Is before the landmark fixture, called it a wide and his decision left several Indian players, including Patel, bemused, because Shirai-Patmore had attempted to play a reverse sweep.

Indian players' bemusement soon turned into anger when Thurgate made another call for a wide on the following delivery, which followed the same pattern – Shirai-Patmore getting beaten while playing a reverse-hit on what would have been his leg side had he not changed his stance.

The second consecutive wide brought Japan's equation down to six off four, but India's protest continued, which resulted in leg-umpire Chris Brown from New Zealand to intervene and advise his colleague to overturn his decision.

Thurgate, consequently, complied with Brown's advice and reversed his decision, which brought the equation to seven required off three and the Men in Blue eventually ended up winning by just two runs in a rain-hit fixture, which was reduced to five overs a side due to rain here.

The reversal of the wide has since been a hot point of debate among cricket fans on social media, with some accusing Indian players of "bullying" the umpire and forcing him to change his decision.

India bullied the umpire into overturning the wide decision. Japan were robbed here.



World champion India with top team won against #Japan by pressurising Umpires. pic.twitter.com/4eGuOLzCyk — Abu Zaid Sarooji (@Sarooji_) September 22, 2026

India just stole the match from Japan.

With 5 needed off 4 for the biggest upset in cricket history, India bullied the umpires into overturning a clear wide call. It was wide. Plain and simple. Japan deserved that upset.

BCCI is the richest cricket board on the planet .. they… — Bobde Dada (@Bobde_dada) September 22, 2026

Umpires overturning a wide decision without a review or replay, simply because Indian players asked for it.



What a low. This is more shameful than losing to Japan.pic.twitter.com/X2zhpsiSCf https://t.co/6OHZlMYcsH — Ragav X (@ragav_x) September 22, 2026

Meanwhile, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) guidelines for umpires, if a batter attempts a reverse or a switch hit, both sides of the wicket are to be treated as off side, which means the ball has to be 75 centimetres wide of the outer stumps to be called a wide.