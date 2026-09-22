Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn

Tyson Fury during the press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on February 16, 2026. — Reuters

Tyson Fury has come out of hiding to call out Anthony Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn.

A saga has been unfolding for several weeks over the venue for the signed fight between Joshua and Fury.

British public has been waiting for the bout between two former heavyweight champions for as long as a decade. Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year to fight at home in the autumn. But Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers were pushing to move the contest to the United States.

It appeared the all-British clash was going to happen as organisers were planning because they were keen to stage the fight in front of a US audience.

But Anthony Joshua stood firm on his contract terms that fought registered to take place in the UK.

And now, according to British media reports, the fight is being finalised to take place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in December.

Tyson Fury had gone quiet as the final details of his all-British fight with AJ were ironed out. And the “Gypsy King” has issued not one but two warnings to his rivals.

"I'm training like a Trojan warrior," Fury said. "It's alright, Joshua. I know you're afraid, but I won't hurt you. I'll make it quick. I'll make it a quick KO so you can get back to your business work, being a landlord and stuff. I'll make it very fast, and I'll make it pain-free for you and your team.

"And Eddie, I promise not to hurt him too bad, and I promise you, it'll be swift and it'll be over quite quickly, and he can get back to being a businessman and know who the Spartan is. If he ever gets the guts, because at the minute I hear he's yellow. Running around yellow like a little coward, what he is.

“White flag! Where are you, white flag? I'm coming for you, you big, big, useless dosser. Paper chin. Poppadom chin. You silly, useless piece of [expletive deleted]."



