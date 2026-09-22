Abhishek Sharma sets all-time unwanted T20 record with duck against Japan

India's Abhishek Sharma walks back after being dismissed for a duck during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026. — AFP

SANO: India's emerging left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma on Tuesday broke the all-time unwanted record with his golden duck against Japan in the one-off T20I here at the Sano International Cricket Ground.

Sharma entered the first-ever meeting between India and Japan with high spirits as he smashed the fastest T20I century, involving full-member nations, in the Men in Blue's previous assignment against Afghanistan in New Delhi.

The 26-year-old, however, failed to emulate his brilliance in the historic fixture as he walked back for a golden duck, falling victim to Charlie Hara-Hinze in the first over of India's innings.

The golden duck against Japan marked Sharma's 10th in T20s this calendar year, which put him ahead of Pakistan's Shadab Khan and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who previously held the unwanted record with nine ducks each in a single year.

Most ducks in T20s in a calendar year

Abhishek Sharma (India) – 10 in 2026 Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) – 9 in 2019 Shadab Khan (Pakistan) – 9 in 2024

In T20Is, however, it was Sharma's seventh duck this year, which the left-handed batter started with two scores of zero in India's home series against New Zealand in January.

Sharma then registered three consecutive ducks in India's group-stage matches of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against the United States of America (USA), traditional rivals Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Prior to his most recent setback against Japan, Sharma had registered another duck in the second T20I of the two-match away series against Ireland in Belfast, which the reigning world champions ultimately lost 2-0.

List of Abhishek Sharma's ducks in T20Is in 2026