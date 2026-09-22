Germany FA chief says FIFA's Infantino letter is ploy for re-election

This photo collage shows Gianni Infantino (left) and Germany's Football Association (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf. — Reuters

BERLIN: Germany's Football Association (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf on Tuesday said that Gianni Infantino’s letter to all 211 members is a mere ploy to get himself re-elected.

In the letter, the FIFA President suggested an independent review of the football governing body's decision-making process on Monday.

“First, I will ask the Council whether it wishes to commission an independent external review of FIFA’s current governance framework for major strategic initiatives and recommend potential improvements,” Infantino wrote.

The review would examine the roles of the president, Bureau, Council and Congress, while considering ways to improve transparency and accountability.

Infantino faced strong opposition over a proposal to sell a 20% stake in FIFA's commercial rights, including those linked to the World Cup, to private investors. The plan was withdrawn in July after opposition from several confederations.

Infantino said the proposal had been intended to explore whether a minority stake in a FIFA-controlled commercial company could generate additional funds for football development.

UEFA has said a change in leadership was now necessary with the European body having lost faith in the current president.

"I regard Gianni Infantino’s letter as a transparent ploy to secure his re-election next year," said DFB President Neuendorf on Tuesday.

"Fundamentally, FIFA now seems to have recognised that changes are essential.

"However, Gianni Infantino is definitely not the right person to lead a reform process. He has squandered all credibility.“

Neuendorf is also a member of the FIFA Council, the organisation's main decision-making body.

Infantino also said in the letter that member associations' positions on proposals or governance matters would not affect how FIFA treats them, and that its development and solidarity programmes would continue under existing rules.

Infantino is seeking re-election in March, with discussions over FIFA's governance expected to continue at the Council's October 15 meeting.