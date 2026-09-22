Colin Ingram announces retirement from professional cricket

Glamorgan's Colin Ingram bowls during day four of Vitality County Championship match against Middlesex at Lord's Cricket Ground on April 08, 2024 in London, England. - AFP

South African former international Colin Ingram has announced his retirement from professional cricket after a career spanning more than two decades.

The 41-year-old made the announcement on social media on Tuesday. He most recently represented Glamorgan in the County Championship against Warwickshire two weeks ago and could make a farewell appearance against Essex this week.

“The day has finally arrived to announce my retirement from professional cricket,” Ingram wrote.

Reflecting on his career, the left-handed batter said he had fulfilled a childhood dream of playing the sport he loved.

“A shy farm kid grew up having a dream of playing the game he loved. For just over 20 years I've been fortunate to have lived that every day,” he said.

Ingram made his domestic debut for Free State during the 2004-05 season before earning his South Africa debut in October 2010 during the ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe.

He represented South Africa in white-ball cricket until November 2013, featuring in 31 ODIs and nine T20Is. He scored 843 runs in ODIs at an average of 32.42, while his T20I tally stood at 210 runs at a strike rate of 129.62.

Following his international career, Ingram established himself as a successful T20 freelancer, featuring in major competitions including the IPL, BBL, ILT20, CPL, The Hundred, PSL and SA20.

He played 378 T20 matches overall, accumulating 9,017 runs at a strike rate of 138.50.

Ingram also confirmed that he will remain involved in cricket, with the former South Africa batter set to begin his coaching career.

“I’m not completely leaving the game. As one chapter closes the next opens beyond the boundary as I begin my coaching career,” he said.

He added that he hoped to influence the game positively and inspire players to enjoy their journeys while striving to perform at their best.