Dylan Cease does not require shoulder surgery after MRI

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease (84) walks off the field after giving up four runs to the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field on Sep 18, 2026. — Reuters

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease said on Monday that MRI on his right shoulder showed inflammation but no serious damage that would require surgery.

Cease had the scan after being ruled out of his scheduled start on Wednesday. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said on Sunday that the pitcher had been dealing with a shoulder problem for several weeks and had also experienced a drop in velocity.

Cease admitted his declining velocity was concerning but said he remained confident after the MRI showed no injury requiring surgery.

“The velocity being down has been a little bit concerning,” Cease said, according to MLB.com.

“But at the same time, I'm getting outs. It wasn't anything that was too scary because nothing about it feels like I've got something that needs surgery. I was never that panicked or worried, it was more of an inconvenience, and I was annoyed that I wasn't able to maximize my best self.

“The last couple of starts, the velo keeps going down and down. Especially that last one, I almost felt like I was hurting the team.”

Cease could still be unlikely to pitch again this season, with Toronto facing a difficult battle for a wild-card place.

However, the MRI results mean the Blue Jays are not expected to face concerns over his return for the 2027 season.

Cease is in the first year of a seven-year, $210 million contract. He has enjoyed an impressive season, posting a 2.40 ERA and leading the American League with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings.