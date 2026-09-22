Pakistan set for major surge in international hockey activity over next six months

Pakistan players sing the national anthem ahead of their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match against Wales at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in the Netherlands on August 17, 2026. — FIH

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani has said the country is set to witness a significant increase in international hockey activity, with several teams and events scheduled to visit Pakistan over the next six months.

Speaking to Geo News, Mohyuddin Wani said that following Korea's visit, the Chinese hockey team is scheduled to tour Pakistan in November 2026.

He added that Canada will also visit Pakistan after the Chinese team's tour, while three European teams are also ready to visit the country.

The PHF president said the arrival of international teams would help promote and revive hockey activities in Pakistan.

Mohyuddin Wani further revealed that Pakistan is planning to host an international hockey event featuring 10 countries in December next year.

He also said a hockey league is planned to be held in Pakistan next year as part of efforts to further develop the sport domestically.

Speaking about the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, Mohyuddin Wani said the authority to shift the tournament to a neutral venue rests with the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).

He said the PHF had already requested the AHF to move the tournament from India to a neutral venue. However, the continental governing body has yet to provide Pakistan with a decision on the request.

“We understand the rules and regulations that have to be followed in this matter, but we have made our position clear,” Mohyuddin Wani said.

The PHF president stressed that Pakistan's national honour and dignity remain the federation's top priority while dealing with international hockey matters.