Lionel Messi unveils special Argentina jersey for farewell

An undated picture of Argentina captain Lionel Messi. — Instagram/ @leomessi

BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi has unveiled a special Argentina jersey that he will wear for his final international appearance on home soil against Benin on October 6th.

The Argentina captain shared vedio of the commemorative Adidas shirt on social media ahead of the farewell match at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

The jersey features Messi’s name and famous No. 10 in gold on the back, while Argentina’s traditional sky-blue and white colours remain at the centre of the design.

It has a mainly sky-blue base with a single white stripe down the middle, along with gold details and a prominent Sun of May design.

Messi posted vedio of the shirt on Instagram with the caption: “Último partido… Una camiseta para toda la vida One last match… A jersey for a lifetime.”

The 39-year-old announced his retirement from international football earlier this month, bringing an end to a career with Argentina that began with his senior debut in 2005.

Messi is Argentina’s most-capped player and leading goalscorer, with 203 appearances and 203 goals for his country. He has also won three major international trophies.

After years of disappointment, Messi finally lifted his first major title with Argentina at the 2021 Copa America. He then guided the team to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, scoring twice in the final against France before converting his penalty in the shootout.

Argentina retained the Copa America in 2024, adding another major trophy to Messi’s international career.