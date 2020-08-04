Asif Machliwala, whose incredible leap over 12 motorcycles has gone viral, has caught the eye of track and field legend Carl Lewis, who said that the Thatta-based aspiring athlete has the "perfect mindset" for long jumping due to his fearless approach.

Machliwala, as his moniker suggest, is a fisherman by profession but has a natural knack for jumping as it can be seen in the video.

For an untrained layman with no formal athletics training to cover such a massive distance has astounded everyone, including Lewis.

This was his response upon seeing the video:





Amateur long jumper Asif Machliwala's incredible leap reaches Carl Lewis