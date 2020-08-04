Amateur long jumper Asif Machliwala's incredible leap reaches Carl Lewis

Tuesday Aug 04, 2020
Asif Machliwala, whose incredible leap over 12 motorcycles has gone viral, has caught the eye of track and field legend Carl Lewis, who said that the Thatta-based aspiring athlete has the "perfect mindset" for long jumping due to his fearless approach.
Machliwala, as his moniker suggest, is a fisherman by profession but has a natural knack for jumping as it can be seen in the video.
For an untrained layman with no formal athletics training to cover such a massive distance has astounded everyone, including Lewis.
This was his response upon seeing the video: