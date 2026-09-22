Pakistan women's team proudly pose with bronze medals at Asian Games 2026

Pakistan's women's team celebrates after posing with bronze medals following their victory over Bangladesh in the third-place play-off of the 2026 Asian Games women's cricket competition at Korogi Sports Park on September 22, 2026. - PCB

NISSHIN: Pakistan women's cricket team posed with their bronze medals on the podium after securing third place at the 2026 Asian Games on Tuesday.

The Green Shirts claimed the bronze medal after defeating Bangladesh by 31 runs in the third-place play-off at Korogi Sports Park.

Following their victory, the Pakistan players gathered on the podium for the medal ceremony, proudly displaying their bronze medals as the stadium's big screen showed the words "VICTORY CEREMONY".

The players also held the official Asian Games mascot plush toys while posing for photographs with their medals. Captain Fatima Sana and her teammates celebrated their podium finish after producing a strong all-round performance to overcome Bangladesh.

The bronze medal marks Pakistan's third podium finish in women's cricket at the Asian Games, following their gold-medal triumphs in 2010 and 2014.

Pakistan won the inaugural women's cricket gold medal at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou before successfully defending their title at the 2014 Games in Incheon.

The Pakistan team finished fourth at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou after losing the bronze-medal match to Bangladesh.

The latest podium finish sees Pakistan return to the medal positions in women's cricket at the Asian Games.