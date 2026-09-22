Mark Wood announces retirement from international cricket

England pacer Mark Wood looks on before day two of the second Test against New Zealand at The Kia Oval on June 18, 2026, in London, England. - AFP

LONDON: England fast bowler Mark Wood has announced his retirement from international cricket after an injury-hit final year, bringing an end to a career in which he established himself as one of the fastest and most wholehearted bowlers of his generation.

The 36-year-old, a two-time World Cup winner, claimed 119 wickets in 38 Tests after making his international debut against New Zealand at Lord’s in 2015.

Wood featured in four Ashes series and played a key role in England’s memorable victories against Australia. He claimed the wicket that sealed the Ashes at Trent Bridge during his debut series in 2015, while his devastating spell at Headingley in 2023 helped England fight back from 2-0 down to draw the series.

He was also instrumental in England’s historic 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup triumph on home soil, taking 18 wickets during the tournament and regularly exceeding speeds of 95mph. His commitment to the team was evident in the final, when he continued bowling at full pace despite suffering a side strain.

Wood later played a crucial role in England’s 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in Australia, taking nine wickets in four matches.

He retires as England’s sixth-highest wicket-taker in men’s T20 internationals, with 54 wickets from 38 appearances, while he claimed a further 80 wickets in 70 ODIs.

The pacer said his decision came as a natural conclusion following the end of his contract, particularly after a difficult year in which he repeatedly battled to recover from injury and return to international cricket.

"I've made the decision to retire from international cricket. Although this may not come as a surprise given the past year, it just feels like a natural time at the end of my contract," Wood said.

Reflecting on his career, Wood said he had always taken pride in his resilience and determination to overcome setbacks. However, medical advice ultimately made it clear that he would not be able to continue playing Test and 50-over cricket.

He added that his dream of representing England had gradually faded over the past year despite his efforts to make another comeback.

"I've always tried to be resilient and come back from injury to prove people wrong and show everyone what I can do. Unfortunately this time I lost the battle. On medical advice, Test cricket and 50-over cricket are not possible, so the England dream has slowly been ground out of me over the last year," he said.

Paying tribute to his international career, Wood described representing England as the greatest honour he could have wished for and said he felt incredibly fortunate to have travelled the world, met remarkable people and played alongside and against some of the best cricketers.

"Playing for England has been the greatest honour I could have ever wished for and a dream come true. The little lad in me would be so chuffed to have played so much for England. To travel the world, meet incredible people and play cricket with and against the best, is something I feel incredibly lucky to have done, doing something I have loved," he concluded.

England Men’s Managing Director Rob Key paid tribute to Wood following his retirement, highlighting the fast bowler’s significant contribution to England’s success across formats.

Key praised Wood for playing a decisive role in Ashes victories and two World Cup triumphs, while also recognising the excitement he brought to supporters whenever he took the ball.

"It’s been a privilege to watch the latter part of a great career. To have been a point of difference in Ashes series wins, two World Cup wins, and to have thrilled crowds every time he got the ball in his hand is something very few players achieve. He can look back with enormous pride on a career very well spent," Key said.