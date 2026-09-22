India retain Asian Games women’s cricket gold with emphatic win over Sri Lanka

India's Shafali Verma (right) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the 2026 Asian Games women's cricket final against Sri Lanka at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, on September 22, 2026. — AFP

NISSHIN: India successfully defended their gold medal in the women's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games with a commanding 147-run victory over Sri Lanka in a rematch of the 2023 final at Korogi Sports Park.

India's emphatic win was set up by a blistering batting display as they posted 216, their highest T20I total at the 2026 Asian Games.

The innings featured 13 sixes, while the total fell just five runs short of India's highest-ever score in the format, which they recorded against the same opposition in Thiruvananthapuram last December.

As in that encounter, the total was built around Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh. Mandhana top-scored with 79 off 45 balls, while Verma struck 48 off 29 and Ghosh remained unbeaten on 49 off just 22 deliveries.

Mandhana and Verma added 99 runs in the first 10 overs, with the left-hander setting the tone by taking on Sugandika Kumari. Mandhana reached her 37th T20I half-century off just 30 balls.

Verma, fresh from a century in the semi-final, matched her opening partner's aggression, smashing three sixes and as many fours before miscuing a reverse sweep against Chamudi Praboda.

Harmanpreet Kaur came in at No.3 following the big opening stand but initially struggled to find her rhythm. The India captain scored 10 from her first 13 deliveries before hitting two boundaries and eventually fell for 19 while attempting to clear long-off.

Mandhana continued to dominate and appeared on course for a century before a slog sweep found a fielder in the deep.

Ghosh then provided a sensational finish, smashing six fours and three sixes. She helped India plunder 25 runs from the final over as they crossed the 200-run mark.

Sri Lanka, who had produced a record chase in their semi-final, needed something extraordinary but never came close. Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with 29, but Sri Lanka struggled to build momentum as India's spin attack took control.

Deepti Sharma returned outstanding figures of 3/6, while Shree Charani, Shreyanka Patil and Shafali Verma claimed two wickets apiece to seal a comprehensive victory and secure India's second consecutive Asian Games women's cricket gold medal.